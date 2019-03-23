JUST IN
Newly launched Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh breaks global record in first week

Jubilant FoodWorks announced that Domino's Pizza in Dhaka witnessed a record number of orders within first week of operations, which is the highest for the brand across its network in 85 countries.

Domino's Pizza has entered Bangladesh through a joint venture between the master franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL), one of India's largest food service company, and the local operator Golden Harvest QSR Limited, a part of Golden Harvest Group. The brand is operating under the JV named Jubilant Golden Harvest.

First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 13:48 IST

