JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Tejasvi Surya thanks Amit Shah for containing Delhi riots within 36 hours
Business Standard

Jyotiraditya Scindia to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on March 13

BJP leader and former Union Minister Jyotiradtya Scindia will arrive in Bhopal tomorrow afternoon

ANI  |  General News 

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Scindia had joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13.

Scindia is slated to arrive in Bhopal on March 12 (Thursday).

"BJP leader and former Union Minister Jyotiradtya Scindia will arrive in Bhopal tomorrow afternoon. He will garland the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Vijayaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thakre, and the portrait of Madhavrao Scindia in the party office," a statement from party leader Lokendra Parashar said.
 

"On March 13, Scindia will arrive at the party office at 12 pm. He will then go to file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections," he added.

Scindia had joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier.
First Published: Wed, March 11 2020. 23:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU