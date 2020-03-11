Jyotiraditya Scindia to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on March 13

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination for the elections on March 13.

Scindia is slated to arrive in Bhopal on March 12 (Thursday).

"BJP leader and former Union Minister Jyotiradtya Scindia will arrive in Bhopal tomorrow afternoon. He will garland the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Vijayaraje Scindia, Kushabhau Thakre, and the portrait of Madhavrao Scindia in the party office," a statement from party leader Lokendra Parashar said.



"On March 13, Scindia will arrive at the party office at 12 pm. He will then go to file nomination for elections," he added.

Scindia had joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier.