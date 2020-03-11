- MP political crisis LIVE: Sonia turns to senior Congressmen to save Nath
- Madhya Pradesh govt on the edge as Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress
- 'Resort politics' returns as Scindia quits; Cong scrambles to save MP govt
- Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Cong for 'fresh start', BJP says 'homecoming'
- Jyotiraditya Scindia follows father's footsteps, quits Congress
- Cong leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology
- Cong leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology
- After meeting PM, Scindia quits Congress even as party expels him
- Sonia Gandhi summons KC Venugopal amid political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh
- Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM with Amit Shah
MP political crisis LIVE: Sonia turns to senior Congressmen to save Nath
Chief Minister Kamal Nath is confident about saving his government from the crisis. 'There is nothing to worry, we will prove the majority,' he said.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File Photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia
Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday jumped the Congress ship. Following him, 22 MLAs have tendered their resignations. There have been rumours that Scindia might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is tottering on the brink of a collapse.
However, CM Kamal Nath has said the game is not over yet. "There is nothing to worry about and will prove the majority," he said.
In his resignation letter, dated March 9 and tendered to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on March 10, Scindia said: "It is now time for me to move on". He was unable to "serve the people of the country while remaining in the party", he wrote. A shell-shocked Congress, in a largely inconsequential move, expelled him after this. Scindia's exit split the grand old party in the state, with several leaders expressing their dissent.
How the nummbers stack up: Congress has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly whose current effective strength is 228. If the resignations of 22 or more MLAs is accepted, the strength of the Assembly will fall to 206 or less. The magic number for retaining the majority then will be 106. The Congress will be left with 92 seats and the BJP 109 seats.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh