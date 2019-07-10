K'taka crisis: Azad questions conduct of BJP govt, Governors

In the backdrop of recent political upheaval in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has alleged that the Centre is using Governors to topple opposition governments in states, and raised fingers on the conduct of the present BJP government at the Centre as well as Governors.

"State after state, opposition Government are being toppled and Government of India is using Governors for this. From Arunachal Pradesh to Karnataka, Governor's side with defectors and help them in coming out of Congress. We appeal to the nation to rise to the occasion to save this democracy," said Ghulam Nabi Azad after Congress leaders' meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"The entire country is anguished at the way the present BJP government at the level and Governor at the state level are conducting themselves. The way democracy is being finished in this country," he said.

Apart from Azad, KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mallikarjun Kharge, Eshwar Khandre and Zameer Ahmad and other Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

On the other hand, BJP MLAs from the state will hold a protest in front of the Vidhan Soudha here on Wednesday.

