K'taka MLA Roshan Baig calls leaders 'buffoon' , 'flop show'; party serves him showcause

Infighting in party's unit reared its publically with one leader, Roshan Baig, a series of strong allegations against the party leadership.

The party has served a showcause notice seeking an explanation from him within a week. To which, the MLA said he will not even bother reading the notice as it has "clearly been sent on the orders of the same people whose incompetencies were highlighted" by him.

had earlier said KC Venugopal is "a buffon", the "a flop show" and blamed (CLP) Siddaramaiah for the "collapse" of the Congress-JD(U) alliance in the state.

Speaking to ANI earlier today, also reiterated he is upset with the fact that no seats were given to Christians and only one seat to Muslims in

"No seats were given to Christians and only one seat was given to Muslims in Karnataka, they were ignored. I'm upset with this, we have been used," he said.

Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on sent a showcause notice to

"I've received the showcause notice sent to me by the KPCC. I'm not even going to bother to read it because it's clearly sent by the orders of the same people whose incompetencies were highlighted by me," Baig said.

Baig, who is apparently at loggerheads with the Congress party after not getting a ticket to contest the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, slammed and Siddaramaiah asserting that "these two leaders should be held responsible if Congress doesn't perform well in the "

A few hours later, Karnataka Deputy Chief G Parameshwara slammed Baig for his claims and said that it is his personal opinion and not the party's opinion or assessment.

A miffed Baig, also called his party KC Venugopal a "buffoon" and blamed Siddaramaiah for the "collapse" of the alliance in the state.

"KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my ji. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show of Gundu Rao...The result is this," he told the

When he was asked whether Congress should have given more thought before assigning portfolios, Baig said, "Portfolios were sold. How can I blame Kumaraswamy for it? He wasn't allowed to function. From day one Siddaramaiah said he is going to be the chief You have gone to their doorstep to form the government."

Responding to this, Gundu Rao said: "It is unbecoming of a of his stature to be speaking like this, it ranks of pure political opportunism. We will take the required action when the time is right."

Meanwhile, Congress leader called Baig an "opportunist" and asked him to resign from the party.

"He is an opportunist. If he has guts let him resign and contest from theBJP. If Congress is such a bad party which gave him power for the last 10 years and made him MLA for the last four terms let him resign and contest from BJP. Let's see what happens in Shivajinagara," he said.

added, "The words he's using shows his own standard, his background. In public life, nobody uses such words for anyone. He knows what he did with me in the last and recent elections. He has no moral right to give advice to the party."

Amidst the friction in the coalition in Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his visit to to meet Election Commission, along with the 21 opposition parties, over the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Kumaraswamy had cancelled his visit after expressing concern over the vulnerability of EVMs on Monday.

Karnataka has 28 parliamentary constituencies. Polling for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results of the will be announced on May 23.

