Political rival has done this: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister on death of MLA Tirong Aboh

suspects 'political rivalry' behind the killing of sitting People's Party (NPP) MLA and 10 others.

Waii, also said that an enquiry would be initiated into the matter.

" I condemn this incident. This kind of incident has never taken place before. An inquiry into the incident is important. A political rival has done this," said Home Minister, on the death of MLA and his family.

Sitting People's Party (NPP) MLA was killed along with six other people on Tuesday by suspected NSCN terrorists near Bogapani area of Arunachal's district.

The information was confirmed by the today.

also confirmed the death of the MLA and posted on

"The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge Rajnath Singh and PMO India to take action against those responsible for such attack," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)