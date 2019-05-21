Political rival has done this: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister on death of MLA Tirong Aboh

-
Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Kumar Waii suspects 'political rivalry' behind the killing of sitting National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others.
Waii, also said that an enquiry would be initiated into the matter.
" I condemn this incident. This kind of incident has never taken place before. An inquiry into the incident is important. A political rival has done this," said Home Minister, Kumar Waii on the death of MLA Tirong Aboh and his family.
Sitting National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh was killed along with six other people on Tuesday by suspected NSCN terrorists near Bogapani area of Arunachal's Tirap district.
The information was confirmed by the District Collector today.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also confirmed the death of the MLA and posted on Twitter.
"The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge Rajnath Singh and PMO India to take action against those responsible for such attack," the Meghalaya Chief Minister said.
