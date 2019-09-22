Kalaburagi: 'No Helmet, No Petrol' idea to be implemented from September 29

If you ride without helmets in Kalaburagi, then get ready to physically push your two-wheeler vehicles to your destination as the city police gears up to implement 'No Helmet, No Petrol' starting September 29.

The idea was proposed by Kalaburagi Police Commissioner, MN Nagaraj, met petrol pump owners on Saturday and requested them to not sell petrol to those who did not wear helmets.

"The first one week, we will spread awareness and educate public about the traffic rules and then implement the idea with police prosecution," Nagaraj said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations.

