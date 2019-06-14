JUST IN
Kamal Nath hosting Congress CMs' meeting ahead of Niti Aayog meet

ANI  |  Politics 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is hosting a dinner for his party counterparts in other statess and senior Congress leaders here Friday evening, ahead of the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

According to sources, Congress chief ministers Captain Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, V Narayanasami and Ashok Gehlot have been invited. Other Senior leaders of the party are also expected to attend the dinner.

Discussions on issues to be taken up before the Prime Minister at the NITI Ayog meeting could be held at the dinner, sources said.

"Agriculture distress in the country is one of the issues Niti Ayog meet is expected to discuss. The Congress party which has been implementing farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will have to raise its issues before the Niti Ayog," the sources said.

