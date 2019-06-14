Monsoons in Maharashtra likely to be delayed due to cyclone Vayu: Director, RWFC, IMD

The monsoon in will be delayed as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted coast on Thursday, said Bishwombhar, the said on Friday.

"South-west monsoons will be affected by the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu and as a result, they will be delayed in by at least a week if the effects don't wane off in the days to come," said Bishwombhar, of Forecasting Centre (RWFC), (IMD).

He added that the intensity of cyclone Vayu will become negligible completely by June 16.

"The intensity of cyclone Vayu will go down by June 16 and it will change to a cyclonic storm by then. The cyclone will decrease in strength without affecting the coast. It is not going to land on the as it has turned westwards," said.

Earlier, the said cyclone Vayu lay centred over the northeast and adjoining at 3:30 am on Friday.

"It remains practically stationary in last one hour about 240 km West of Diu (Gujarat) and 130 km nearly South-West of Porbandar (Gujarat)," a statement from said.

