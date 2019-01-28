Kangana's 'Manikarnika' does well in first weekend

has yet again proved that she is indeed the 'Queen' of the box office with her recent release 'Manikarnika

The film has minted Rs 42.55 crores after the opening weekend. Indian took to his handle to share the box office collection.

"#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana's biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, and have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: 42.55 cr. biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu," he tweeted.

'Manikarnika' garnered Rs 8.75 crores on the first day while it earned Rs 18.10 crore on Saturday and went on to collect Rs 15.70 crores on Sunday, taking the total collections to Rs 42.55 crores.

According to Box Office India, Kangana has broken her own record as her earlier blockbuster 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' had earned Rs 37.50 crores nett over its first weekend, which was the highest first weekend collections for a female-centric film.

Manikarnika box office collection from the international market has also been doing wonders. Adarsh tweeted, "#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets: North America: $ 559k UAE-GCC: $ 471k UK: $ 118k ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k and other territories still being updated. #Overseas."

Manikarnika is a period drama based on the life and struggles of of Jhansi and her war against the British Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, and in pivotal roles.

