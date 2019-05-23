JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

DMK president Stalin congratulates PM Modi

PM Modi supporters in Australia, Singapore celebrate BJP's victory
Business Standard

Karnataka: CM Kumaraswamy to call Cabinet Ministers' meeting tomorrow

ANI  |  Politics 

In the wake up of BJP's mammoth victory in 2019 General elections, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has called on a Cabinet Ministers' meeting on Friday at 12 pm.

A JD (S) legislature party meeting has also been called at 4 pm on Friday in Bengaluru.

The meeting has been called to discuss and strategise the party's political development after the landslide victory of BJP.

Earlier, the BJP had predicted the collapse of the Congress-JD (S) coalition after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements