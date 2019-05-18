Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scenes pictures from 'Bharat'

Katrina Kaif, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bharat', treated her fans with pictures from the sets of the starrer.

Katrina posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on and wrote, "Bharat, onset."

In the first picture, the 33-year-old can be seen in her 'Madam Ji' avatar from the film while Salman is seen getting his touch-ups done before the start of a scene.

In the second picture, the 'Bang Bang' is seen in the attire of a and it seems from the picture that she is gazing at something really close to her heart, while in the last picture she can be seen sporting formals with her hair in lose curls.

Earlier, makers of the film released the song 'Zinda', which narrates the 'extraordinary journey' of Salman Khan's character in the film. Jackie Shroff, who is essaying the role of Salman's father in the film, gets separated from his family during partition.

From being a to a navy man, the song depicts Salman getting old as the song progresses while Katrina is seen in various avatars.

Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Tabu, who also play pivotal roles in the film, are seen in the song. Composed by Julius Packiam, the power-packed song is crooned by

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' will hit the screens on June 5.

