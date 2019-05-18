Hina Khan unveils the poster of her debut film 'Lines' at Cannes

After hogging the limelight since her appearance at the reality show Bigg Boss season 11, Hina Khan grabbed everyone's attention with her look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
Making her debut at the red carpet, it was a proud moment for the actor as the poster of her upcoming film 'Lines' was launched at the mega event.
Giving a glimpse about her character "Nazia" in the film and the trouble she faces, Hina shared the look of the poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Emotions don't change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.
#Lines is my debut in films.
I hope you all love it as much we loved it.This is the first look launched at Cannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!"
In the poster, the 31-year-old actor is portrayed in a completely different avatar where she is seen wearing traditional jewelry including the jhoomar, maangtika, and dazzling earrings. The poster also showcases bob wires in between which hints the fans that the story might revolve around cross border love or tensions.
The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. 'Lines' have been produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and has been co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films. The film also stars Farida Jalaal and Rishi Bhutani (who is essaying the role of a Pakistani guy), who eventually falls for Hina (who is essaying the role of an Indian Muslim girl), in pivotal roles.
The film marks the Bollywood debut of the 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor. The diva stole the show at the red carpet in a gorgeous grey heavily embellished and stonework gown with a plunging neckline, long trail and dramatic sleeves by designer Ziad Nakad. She accessorized her outfit with simple diamond studs.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina recently played the role of antagonist Kamolika in another television show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU