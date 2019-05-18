Hina Khan unveils the poster of her debut film 'Lines' at Cannes

After hogging the limelight since her appearance at the reality show season 11, Khan grabbed everyone's attention with her look at the 72nd Film Festival.

Making her debut at the red carpet, it was a proud moment for the as the poster of her upcoming film 'Lines' was launched at the mega event.

Giving a glimpse about her character "Nazia" in the film and the trouble she faces, shared the look of the poster on her and wrote, "Emotions don't change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.

# is my debut in films.

I hope you all love it as much we loved it.This is the first look launched at and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!"

In the poster, the 31-year-old is portrayed in a completely different avatar where she is seen wearing traditional jewelry including the jhoomar, maangtika, and dazzling earrings. The poster also showcases bob wires in between which hints the fans that the story might revolve around cross border love or tensions.

The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by and 'Lines' have been produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and has been co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films. The film also stars and (who is essaying the role of a Pakistani guy), who eventually falls for (who is essaying the role of an Indian Muslim girl), in pivotal roles.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of the 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' The diva stole the show at the red carpet in a gorgeous grey heavily embellished and stonework gown with a plunging neckline, long trail and dramatic sleeves by She accessorized her outfit with simple diamond studs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina recently played the role of antagonist Kamolika in another television show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

