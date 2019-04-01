KCR drives TRS car in Telangana but steering is controlled by AIMIM, says PM Modi

on Monday claimed that Minister K Chandrashekhar (KCR) may be the ' of the car' but the steering is actually controlled by AIMIM.

Addressing an election rally here, said: "Even though is driving the car, its steering is being controlled by the AIMIM."

Accusing of only being concerned about the development of his family and his vote bank, said: "We want Metro to grow like Delhi Metro, but the government here is not focused on your development but on that of his family and his "

He also hit out at the All Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for being a 'speed breaker' in Hyderabad's development. "We want to take the metro to Old but there is a big speed breaker in between and that is called Majlis." he said.

Talking about the welfare of women during his regime, he said: "All of you know what all was said to Modi when he brought the law to abolish Triple Talaq in the Parliament."

"When Modi works for the welfare of women, these people do not like it. I urge the victims of Triple Talaq to support us and I guarantee that we will take care of your safety," he said.

Accusing the opposition of not trusting the operations carried out by armed forces, he said: "The opposition's mentality of division forces them to question the valour of our forces, air strike, and surgical strike. It is this mentality which took them to the Chinese at the time of Dokalam dispute."

lauded the people of the state as he claimed that more than 15,000 start-ups have been recognised in the last three to four years.

"Our vision is that becomes a job creator rather than being a job seeker, and we are working towards that goal in all honesty," he said.

Elaborating upon the steps the NDA government has taken for the welfare of people, Prime Minister Modi said: "Our government has been successful in controlling inflation. All bills including and mobile health have been reduced."

Furthermore, he claimed that the current government has tried to give relief to the people belonging to the middle class. "Whether it is education loan or home loan, the EMI has been reduced. It is my duty to take steps in favour of your dreams and wishes," he said.

He stated that on April 11, the country will decide the policy on which will function the new "The country will decide whether it wants the time of bomb blasts to return or an atmosphere we have right now," he said.

The on March 10 announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2019, which will be conducted in seven phases.

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on April 11, which is also the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The dates for seven phases of polls are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

