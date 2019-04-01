PM Modi doing cheap politics, spreading hatred, dividing nation along religious lines, says Congress

The party on Monday accused of doing "cheap by spreading hatred and dividing the country along religious lines."

At a press conference here, said: "Sensing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, has gone to an extent of insulting India's culture."

"He is playing cheap by sowing seeds of hatred. Do people of different religions not live in southern "

Surjewala made the comments after said that the labelled "peace-loving" Hindu community as "terrorists."

Prime Minister Modi had said the party has been forced to run away from a majority seat to a minority constituency, in a veiled reference to Congress contesting from Kerala's Wayanad constituency in addition to Uttar Pradesh's Amethi seat.

"When was a minister, he had spoken about Hindu terrorism from this land of However, a few days ago the court's decision came which exposed the Congress conspiracy in front of the country. Congress has insulted Hindus," said Modi at an election rally in Maharashtra's Wardha on Monday.

Referring to Rahul's decision to contest Lok Sabha poll from Wayanad as well, Surjewala said that Rahul wanted to unite the country, but the Prime Minister wanted to divide the nation based on religion, culture, and languages.

"In Wardha, Prime Minister Modi reacted to contesting in Wayanad by insulting the legacy of the people of the place who fought bravely against the British. This is condemnable."

"Wayanad is the 'Karmabhoomi' of freedom fighter Pazhassi Raja of Kottayam kingdom, who led a guerilla war against the British and sacrificed his life. Is Modi aware of that," he asked.

"Does Modi also know that Wayanad has a Hindu population of nearly 50 per cent and other backward communities and religions are living harmoniously together? Does Narendra Modi know this," he asked.

The Congress claimed that Prime Minister Modi had "no sense" of history and geography and did not understand the composite culture of

Asserting that the comments made amounted to a "corrupt practice," Surjewala said: "By dividing people along religious lines, Narendra Modi violated Section 123 of Representation of People's Act that defines corrupt practices. The should take the cognizance and take action against Modi."

Slamming the BJP government for the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Surjewala said, "When the was in power, militancy was almost finished in BJP-PDP alliance turned into a bleeding violent region. PM Modi is responsible for this.

