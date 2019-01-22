KCR violating Constitution by running 'a dysfunctional' government, says Congress

party on Tuesday accused K of violating the Constitution by running "a dysfunctional" government in the state.

said that even after 40 days of the formation of new government, there is no full-fledged in the state.

Speaking with ANI, Sravan said: " government is being run in a dictatorial manner by KCR. Non-formation of a full-fledged Cabinet is actually a Constitutional violation."

"As per the Article 64(1A), the number of ministers including in the state shall not be less than 12. There is no formed to advise the Governor," he alleged.

"By keeping quiet and turning a blind eye to the situation, Chief Minister KCR is not ensuring the implementation of the Constitution. party wrote a letter to to put up pressure on the TRS government to ensure that a full-fledged Cabinet is formed," he said.

KCR along with took oath on December 13, 2018.

"It has been almost 40 days and Ministers have not been yet appointed. This has caused a delay in the functioning of different government departments," said BJP leader G Kishan Reddy.

"KCR thinks that 'what is the use of appointing Ministers. Everything will be looked after him. It is his family rule.' But this is not in accordance with the Constitution," he said. "There should be a full-fledged Cabinet in place," he said.

Speaking with media, Vinod Kumar, TRS MP, said that the Cabinet formation is the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

"The government is very much functioning and the Cabinet will be definitely expanded very soon," Kumar added.

The (TRS) had swept the polls held on December 7 last year, winning 88 out of the 119 Assembly seats in the state.

