Keiron Pollard returns to Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL

West Indian all-rounder has been named as the marquee by (TKR) for the upcoming Carribean (CPL), marking the player's first appearance for his home franchise.

"We are delighted to welcome Pollard back home and it's great to continue our efforts to bring as many Trini boys home as possible. I can't wait for the reaction of the fans when Pollard takes the field at our opening game on September 4," Venky Mysore, Director of said in an official statement on Wednesday (local time).

Pollard played for Barbados Tridents from 2013 to 2017 and for St Lucia Stars in 2018.

has won the CPL title three times and Pollard would be hoping to spring an inspiring performance in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Pollard has played 474 T20Is in total and has a vast amount of experience of playing in the shortest format.

The rest of the squad will be decided at the CPL players draft, which takes place on May 22, 2019.

This year's CPL will be held from September 4 to October 8.

Pollard is currently playing in the ongoing edition of the (IPL) for Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, also marked his return to his home franchise of Jamaica Tallahwahs as the team named him as their marquee

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)