Australian expressed happiness on being included in Australia's team for the upcoming World Cup, a tournament Australia's calls " of Cricket".

The was named as the replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson in the 15-member squad on Wednesday.

"I remember four years ago missing out on at that 2015 team. I was 24 then and I thought at the next one I'll be 28, so that's probably my shot," International Council (ICC) quoted as saying on Thursday.

"I still wasn't thinking about it a month ago. But to get the call yesterday that struck me the most. I remember watching in England in 1999, that was the one I went to a video store and rented the VHS and watched that back! It kind of hit me then that these things don't come around. It's of cricket, is what JL (Justin Langer) has been calling it," he added.

Richardson was a part of the team's squad in the recently concluded limited-overs series against in the UAE. With this selection for the World Cup, he will join the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and to bolster the fast- department.

The has taken 29 wickets in 20 ODIs and he expects to play a crucial role in the final overs as he thinks in the death overs is his strength.

"In the UAE, I think that is what JL was happy with, those two games I played and bowled right at the end in crunch time," Richardson said.

"I think that's my strength, but I want to be a well-rounded bowler who can bowl at any stage of the innings. If I'm to play a role at I've got to be able to do that as well," he added.

Australia's updated 15-member team for the World Cup: Australia's squad: (c), Jason Behrendorff, (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner,

The team will take on England and in two warm-up matches before on May 25 and 27, respectively.

takes on in their first match of the World Cup on June 1 at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)