Kerala CM says meet with with KCR was 'highly significant'

"A new government will come at the Centre which will follow federal system and secularism. The state will effectively lend support to anyone who supports the development of the state. Yesterday's meeting with KCR was highly significant," said Vijayan.
"KCR discussed the national political scenario. According to KCR both fronts may not get the majority and so regional parties will get a prominent role," said Vijayan.
"There were no discussions about prime minister candidate", he added.
KCR had proposed the idea of 'Federal Front' in March last year and initiated efforts to provide an alternative to both the BJP and Congress at the Centre. Subsequently, he had met leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal(S) and the DMK. He had also invited YSR Congress Party to join the proposed front.
Telangana went to polls in a single phase for all 17 seats on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.
