EC should verify count on all VVPATs in case of any discrepancy in existing 5: N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief N on Tuesday said he will approach the (EC) requesting counting of all the (VVPATs) in an Assembly segment in case any discrepancy or mismatch is found in any of the five VVPATs-EVMs are that are required to be verified.

He made this comments to reporters after the turned down a review plea by 21 opposition parties seeking a direction to increase random physical verification of VVPAT from five to at least 50 per cent of EVMs,

The review petition was filed after the on April 8 directed the ECI to increase physical counting of VVPAT slips to 5 random EVMs in each constituency. Earlier, only VVPAT slips from one EVM in every Assembly segment or constituency was subjected to physical verification.

"Our review petition has been dismissed. We are demanding transparency in the election process. We have spent Rs 9000 crore on VVPAT then why can't you count it and make it more transparent," Naidu told reporters.

"We are again going to EC. We demand that if any discrepancy or mismatch is found in any one of the five VVPATs-EVMs that are required to be matched in an Assembly segment then counting of all VVPATs should be done. We will ask to revise its guidelines," said Naidu.

AM Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, told the that increasing random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to only five polling booths per assembly segment amounted to tallying just 2 per cent of total VVPAT machines, while they were asking for 25 per cent.

