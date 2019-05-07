Nitish, BJP providing tampered EVMs in our strongholds, claims Tejashwi

on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Kumar and BJP of providing "tampered EVMs" at areas where "polling is happening strongly" in the favour of the grand alliance.

"We are noticing that wherever polling is happening strongly in our favour, malfunctioned EVMs are being provided to slow the polling process as per a strategy. This is happening out of fear as we are winning. Just to minimise the winning margin, Kumar and BJP are doing this," Tejashwi told ANI here.

"They should give in written that they won't take support from the 'mahamilawati' parties which they call us," he added.

When asked about the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Yadav said, "There is clear involvement of Kumar and his dear ones in the case. They should at least abide by the Supreme Court's order. Also, Nitish Kumar should at least apologise for this."

On Monday, the had asked the (CBI) to complete within two weeks the probe into the alleged killing of 11 girls in the aforesaid case in which Brajesh Thakur is the main accused.

A bench headed by while posting the matter for hearing on June 3 asked the probe agency to complete the investigation in the said time and also submit a status report in the case.

In Bihar, polling for the 40 Lok Sabha seats at stake is being held in all seven phases, with the last phase scheduled for May 19.

Results will be declared on May 23.

The RJD is in alliance with Congress, (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Lok Jantrantrik Dal (LJD) and (VIP) in the state.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)