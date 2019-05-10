Kerala HC refuses to interfere in ban on Thrissur Pooram elephant

The High Court on Friday refused to interfere in the matter pertaining to the ban on parading elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, at the festival.

The district administration had earlier banned the 54-year-old jumbo citing security reasons, according to reports.

Reports suggest that the elephant is partially blind and has killed 13 people.

Following the ban, the Elephant Owners Federation announced through a post that it would not make any elephant available for elaborate temple festivities starting May 11.

The elephant symbolically pushes open the entrance to the in that signals the start of the Pooram, a large cultural festival held annually at the temple.

