Business Standard

Kerala HC refuses to interfere in ban on Thrissur Pooram elephant

ANI  |  Politics 

The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to interfere in the matter pertaining to the ban on parading elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, at the Thrissur Pooram festival.

The district administration had earlier banned the 54-year-old jumbo king citing security reasons, according to reports.

Reports suggest that the elephant is partially blind and has killed 13 people.

Following the ban, the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation announced through a Facebook post that it would not make any elephant available for elaborate temple festivities starting May 11.

The elephant symbolically pushes open the entrance to the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur that signals the start of the Pooram, a large cultural festival held annually at the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 14:52 IST

