Will protect India on land, air, space: PM Modi

on Friday said that if voted back to power, his government will continue to take stringent action against terrorism like they did post-Pulwama terror attack.

Modi was responding to a question if he will take action against Dawood Ibrahim like his government did in getting listed as global terrorist recently.

"Don't waste your time by taking names. If there will be any danger to the country, no matter where it might be -- on land, in air or even in space -- we have taken steps, we will continue to take steps," Modi, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.

added that he will continue to work against terrorism or any other threat to security.

In a major diplomatic win for India, Jaish-e-Mohammed was listed as a global terrorist by the UN on May 1.

This came after removed its technical hold on the latest proposal seeking Masood's blacklisting, following the Pulwama terror attack, during which lost over 40 CRPF personnel.

had stalled India's proposal to enlist Azhar as a 'global terrorist' at least four times in the last 10 years -- in 2009, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Its latest hold drew widespread criticism, with later withdrawing its hold to pave way for Masood's listing.

