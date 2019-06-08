Kevin Hart and Paramount team up to remake 'Scrooged'

and are teaming on a remake of the cult film 'Scrooged' that starred

Hart will produce the film via his Productions and possibly take on a starring role, sources confirmed to Variety.

The project is in nascent stages with no or script.

A modern retelling of the Charles Dickens novella, the original 1998 film was directed by Richard in which Murray essayed the role of a who meets three ghosts to get back his spirit.

Currently, Hart is prepping up to shoot 'Fatherhood'. The film is based on the true story of an and is an adaptation of Matt Logelin's best seller 'Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love'.

The 'Night School' will also be seen in the sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' which stars

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)