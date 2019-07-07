Khandwa: Villagers chain 16 cow smugglers; police register case

The local police have booked at least 16 people for allegedly smuggling cows after the villagers chained them together on the road, on Sunday.

"We have registered a case against all the accused. They have been booked under relevant sections of law. We have seized 7-8 vehicles in which the accused used to transport cows. Further investigation in this matter is underway," Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh told ANI.

The villagers also forced the cow smugglers to chant -- Gau Mata Ki Jai -- repeatedly.

