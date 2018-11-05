Khashoggi's son hopes his father didn't undergo 'painful' death

As details of the Saudi Khashoggi's brutal killing surface, the scribe's son, Abdullah, hopes that his father did not die a painful death.

Abdullah, in an interview with CNN, appealed to the Saudi authorities to reclaim his father's body. "I really hope that whatever happened wasn't painful for him, or it was quick. Or he had a peaceful death," he said.

Abdullah, who was interviewed along with his brother, Salah, hailed their father as "courageous, generous and very brave."

" was a moderate person. He was liked by everybody. He had differences and common values with everyone," recalled.

"I see a lot of people coming out right now and trying to claim his legacy and unfortunately some of them are using that in a political way that we totally don't agree with," he added.

"All what we want right now is to bury him in Al-Baqi (cemetery) in Medina (Saudi Arabia) with the rest of his family. I talked about that with the Saudi authorities and I just hope that it happens soon" appealed, reported

Earlier in the month, Chief Turkish claimed that was strangled to death soon after entering the on October 2. He also alleged that Khashoggi's body was dismembered and destroyed.

"In accordance with plans made in advance, the victim Khashoggi, was choked to death immediately after entering the of in on October 2, 2018. The victim's body was dismembered and destroyed following his death by suffocation," CNN, last week, quoted a statement from Fidan as saying.

Few weeks after the incident, a group of 15 Saudi agents were found guilty of murdering the former journalist, which sparked an international furore.

went missing on October 2 after stepping into Saudi Arabia's consulate in in to collect documents that would allow him to get married to Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside the consulate for Cengiz raised an alarm after Khashoggi failed to re-emerge from the Saudi consulate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)