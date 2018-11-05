25 ISIS terrorists killed in US airstrikes in Iraq

As many as 25 terrorists from the Islamic State (ISIS) group were killed in US-led airstrikes in northern Iraq's Kirkuk province on Sunday.
The US-led coalition forces carried out aerial attacks in the oil-rich province in response to an attack by the terror group that targetted a high-voltage transmission line in Havice region, which occurred on Saturday, senior Iraqi security official Major General Maan al-Saadi told Anadolu News Agency.
Also, the airstrikes destroyed two shelters where the ISIS terrorists had been hiding.
In December last year, Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State (IS), which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014. However, in some parts of the war-torn country, the IS maintains a network of "sleeper cells".
Both the US-led forces and the Iraqi government have been conducting several airstrikes to clear out the terror camps, particularly in the northern parts of Iraq.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU