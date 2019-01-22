Kohli's hard work, perseverance paid off: Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary congratulated Indian for bagging top ICC honours on Tuesday.

While expressing that he is proud of Kohli's achievements, the master blaster said that the right-hand batsman is rewarded for his "hard work and perseverance".

Taking to his handle, wrote: "Hard work and perseverance always pays off. Congratulations on winning a hat-trick of awards at the #ICCAwards announced today, @imVkohli! Very proud of your achievements."

Former Indian also acknowledged the achievement of the Indian and hoped that year 2019 would be "bigger and better" for

" of the year

ICC ODI Cricketer of the year

ICC Test Cricketer of the year

What a 2018 it was for @imVkohli , 2019 promises to be bigger and better !" Kaif tweeted.

Cheteshwar Pujara, star performer for in their recently-concluded Test series against Australia, expressed delight over the news and congratulated his teammate for bagging the top honours.

"Really delighted to know that @imVkohli has taken home all of the top honours at the #ICCAwards2018! Many congratulations to you!" Pujara tweeted.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed for a "terrific" achievement and lauded his success.

"Terrific terrific achievement... Well done @imVkohli," Ashwin wrote on his handle.

Kohli is the to win three major ICC awards together that include of the Year award, the ICC Men's of the Year award and the of the Year award.

He has also been named the of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year for a fabulous run in international Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five centuries during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

The born cricketer, who first came into limelight when he led to victory at the ICC U19 World Cup in in 2008, finished the year as the top-ranked batsman in Tests and ODIs.

The highest scorer in both forms of the game in 2018, Kohli was one of the two batsmen to have scored more than 1,000 runs in Tests and only among three to do so in ODI

