Kolkata: Cricket racket busted, 2 arrested

Kolkata police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two men and was searching for other gang members.

On Thursday evening during the India and West Indies world cup match, police conducted raids in different regions and arrested Mohammed Inam alias Guddu (30) from Tanti Bagan Lane in the city.

Two mobile phones were seized from his possession and a case under section 420/120 B, 2 and 3 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act has been recorded at Beniapukur Police Station.

During the investigation, Guddu's statement led the police investigating team to arrest another gang member, Rajkumar Show (30) from Topsia Lane, Kolkata. The police caught him while he was engaged in cricket betting using a desktop and one mobile phone. Those electronic gadgets and cash worth 4,600 were seized from his possession.

Kolkata police are searching for other gang members.

