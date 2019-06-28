SC refuses to interfere in petition filed by Devinder Sehrawat

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the petition filed by rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devinder Sehrawat, challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi assembly speaker under the anti-defection law.

A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, refused to interfere with the petition filed by Sehrawat.

An MLA from Bijwasan Constituency, Sehrawat had joined the BJP on May 6, just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Sehrawat, in his petition, contended that he had not filled the primary membership form of the BJP so the disqualification notice was premature.

The rebel AAP MLA had moved the top court seeking to quash the disqualification proceedings against him by the Delhi Assembly speaker for allegedly joining the BJP.

