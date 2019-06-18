KTR helps 39 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia to return home

As many as 39 Indian workers from stuck in were able to return home due to the intervention by TRS Working KT Rama

"About 60 daily wage labourers went to last year to work in a construction company. Most of them belonging to Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts. The company, which hired these labourers had not been paying salaries to them for the past six months and were made to live in terrible condition, without proper food," a statement said Rao's office said.

When was approached for help over Twitter, he immediately requested the to help the victims stranded in

TRS working also requested SK Joshi to come up with a to address the problems of the labourers.

"The Indian Embassy swiftly responded to KTR's request and helped the victims return to The Embassy had arranged for temporary exit visas and also the flight tickets for the victims," the press release by Rao's team said.

expressed his happiness over the return of the Gulf victims to their native state He thanked the Indian Embassy and state NRI Affairs officials for their prompt response.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)