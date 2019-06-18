KCR meets Jagan, invites him for Kaleshwaram Project inauguration

K Chandrasekhar Rao met his counterpart Y S Jaganmohan on Monday and invited him to attend the inauguration ceremony of Kaleshwaram Project.

Rao reached from Telangana's capital in the afternoon and visited situated on Indrakeeladri hillock near the city.

Afterwards, he proceeded to Jagan's residence in Tadepalli village,Amaravati. There, he extended the invitation to for the event, which is scheduled for Friday.

The leaders reportedly discussed the issues pending in connection with the Reorganization Act, 2014 over lunch.

They reportedly discussed as to how to resolve the problems related to the bifurcation including division of public sector utilities, RTC assets, and division employees in the power sector. Water dispute between and was also discussed in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)