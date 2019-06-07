Kylie Jenner trying to recover friendship with Jordyn Woods

is trying to revive her friendship with after she found the cheating on her sister's then-boyfriend A source exclusively informs US Weekly, "Their relationship is on the road to recovery."

Woods, 21, shared a close relationship with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Thompson, 28, and was almost immediately unfriended by the beauty mogul, 21, with whom she was sharing a room.

Since then Woods has moved into her own place and "is so happy in her new house," adds the source. "She wants a fresh start; she's proud of herself."

Ultimately, the former best friends now believe that their friendship will never be the same as it was before. The source further explained, " knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them -- and Kylie's family -- to heal."

In the meantime, the is now focusing on her career after recently snagging a role on an upcoming episode of 'Freeform's Grown-ish'.

"Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn't riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer," another insider explained to Us, "and that she's doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.

