'Mere Sohneya ' song from Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' out

Just a few days ahead of the release of and starrer 'Kabir Singh', 'Mere Sohneya', a new song from the film was released on Thursday.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "Mere Sohneya! #KabirSingh #outnow"

'Mere Sohneya' is a romantic track which beautifully captures the emotions of the couple in love.The two-minute track features Shahid in a younger avatar. Something new for the audience as the 'Haider' hasn't been seen in a clean-shaven look since ' '

The video begins with the looking lost and tensed while attending a class, after which she goes on to meet the love of her life in the film,

As soon as the couple unites, Shahid can be seen displeased with her lady love; however, Kiara cools his temper down with a warm hug.

Thereafter, the joyous phase of the song begins with the lyrics ' mere sohneya ve mera kithe naiyo dil lagda,' where the couple can be seen spending quality time at multiple locations.

The soulful track, composed by Sachet-Parampara has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.

The upcoming movie is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit ' ' The original blockbuster starred and When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film has been directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and It will hit the big screens on June 21 this year.

