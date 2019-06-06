'I miss Youd Dad': Sanjay posts on Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniv

Taking his fans down the memory lane, shared an enchanting throwback picture on his father Sunil Dutt's

In the monochrome picture, fans can catch a glimpse of a smiling Sanjay with his sister A young and dashing Sunil can be seen posing bare chest with his children. " Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!" he tweeted.

[{48bd3a11-535f-4e23-a939-d5bb56a6601e:intradmin/Sanjay_Twitter.JPG}]

The father-son relationship was depicted in Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic 'Sanju' where the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' portrayed Sanjay in the film and successfully essayed the role of Sunil.

A few days ago, the 'Kalank' posted a cute throwback picture of his mother along with himself on "Memories never fade! Happy Birthday, Mom," he tweeted.

[{0c6b716c-3ad8-4e7a-bc08-3cfb8aafb6b5:intradmin/Sanjay_2.JPG}]

In the picture, little can be seen crawling with little sister piggybacking on his back along with their mother.

Dutt, who began his career in the 50s is remembered for his performances in films like 'Mother India', 'Sujata', 'Waqt' and 'Padosan'. He got married to during the time their film 'Mother India' was about to be released.

The father-son duo was seen sharing screen space together in films like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)