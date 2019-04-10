Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson to perform at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The 2019 are going to be one night full of star-studded performances.

and productions recently announced the first group of artists who would perform at this year's award ceremony, reported People.

Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Normani are all set to take the stage to perform their hits at the award show this year.

Clarkson will be taking on double duty this year by performing her new single while also hosting the award show for her second year in a row. Last year, she performed her hit track 'Whole Lotta Woman'.

"I had so much fun hosting the last year that I'm back for more," Clarkson previously said in a statement.

"We're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music," she added.

Rock band 'Panic! At The Disco', who is up for four awards this year, will grace the stage for the very first time. Daigle, who earned three nominations of her own this year, will also perform for the first time.

Following last year's performance of their hit 'Love Lies', Khalid and Normani will return for separate performances this year. Khalid, who is nominated for six awards this year, will perform solo while Normani, who is nominated for two awards, will join Smith for his first-ever performance at the award show.

Among the nominations this year, Cardi B leads the pack with 21 nominations (including top artist) and is followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations each. Other stars with multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, and late XXXTentacion.

Taylor Swift, who holds the most wins by an ever, could beat her own record of 23 if she wins either award she is nominated for in the top female or top touring categories.

The 2019 will air on live from the in on May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)