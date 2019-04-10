It's a schedule wrap for Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga'

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently basking in the success of 'Manikarnika

Kangana recently wrapped up the schedule of the film. Her co-star Jassie Gill shared a picture from the schedule wrap on his Instgram Story and revealed that the team's next leg of the tour would be Kolkata.

The shared a small clip and wrote "wrapped up, Abhi chalo Kolkata...yeh movie hum pure mein shoot kr rahe hain." (Let's go to Kolkata now, we are shooting this film all over the country).

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, thanked as the crew packed up for the next destination.

"Inspite of tough schedule and soaring temperature, you have been really kind. Thank-you my lovely #panga people. #pangastories," she wrote on

Kangana and Ashwiny have been bonding well and having a good time together. A couple of days ago, the filmmaker posted a few pictures of the two enjoying their time in the capital and hogging on that Dilli offers.

Kangana will be seen playing the role of a for the first time in the upcoming sports film. It also stars and in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, lot of actors, including Kangana, have undergone Kabaddi training for the film. In fact, Kangana underwent rigorous training for over two months.

On August 21, last year, Ashwiny had revealed the cast of the film.

"My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones' belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with #KanganaRanaut, @jassi1gill @Neenagupta001. Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019," she had tweeted,

She chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of its cast with their family.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

Kangana was last seen in ''Manikarnika: The of Jhansi' as warrior The will next be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya', which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)