Lena Waithe to join cast of 'Westworld' season 3

will be soon joining the cast of HBO's 'Westworld'.

The writer-actor, who is popularly known for 'Master of None', will be a part of the third season of the drama series, but her role in the series is unclear, The confirmed.

Waithe will be working alongside Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and Thandie Newton, who have been associated with the previous seasons of the series.

"I'm excited to explore the idea of host as guests, as and are guests now," Wright told The

'Westworld' which is based on the 1973 film of the same name first aired on October 2, 2016.

The series is helmed by along with of 'The Dark Knight', 'The Dark Kight Rises', and 'Interstellar' fame.

Season three of 'Westworld' is likely to air in 2020.

