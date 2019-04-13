'Aira Gaira' song from 'Kalank' is out

The makers of 'Kalank' have released yet another song 'Aira Gaira' on Saturday.

shared the link of the song on "Aaj poora nachega! (The whole of will dance today!)" Dhawan tweeted attaching a clip of the video.

The song features Kriti Sanon clad in purple outfit along with Dhawan and Aditya

Sanon is seen sitting on the floor and dancing. A few moments into the song, Sanon is joined by both - Dhawan and Kapur- and all of them groove to the number.

The lyrics are by and the Pritam has composed its music .

Earlier, the makers released the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' that potrayed an all-new side of who was seen showcasing Kathak moves. The next song 'First Class' released features Varun Dhawan, who took the internet by storm with his killer dance moves . A few days ago the song 'Tabah Ho Gaye' from the same film and featuring was also released.

' Kalank's' trailer was unveiled a week ago and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s promises an unforgettable journey.

The period drama was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by and his son

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to be released on April 17.

