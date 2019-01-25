Leopard enters Nashik's residential area

A entered a crowded locality in Maharashtra's district and injured at least three people on Friday.

The animal strayed into Savarkar Nagar area and was caught by Forest department personnel.

The part of the district, where the incident took place, has dense forests and the could have strayed from the jungles.

The big cat will be released into the forest, officials said.

Experts say wild animals straying into human population is possibly because of deforestation.

Earlier in the day, two wolves entered Sambhal village of and attacked two children.

