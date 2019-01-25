SC notice to RBI on contempt plea for not disclosing information under RTI

The on Friday issued a notice to the of (RBI) on two contempt petitions filed against it for not complying with the apex court's direction to disclose information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A bench headed by Justice sought RBI's response within four weeks on two pleas seeking initiation of contempt of court action against for not disclosing information as directed by the top court.

One of the contempt pleas filed by Girish Mittal said that the RBI refused to provide information sought about the inspection reports of some banks.

On December 12, 2015 the petitioner under the RTI Act had sought certain information, which included copies of inspection reports of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and State of from April 2011 till December 2015.

The petitioner had also sought copies of the case filed with file notings on various irregularities detected by RBI in case of of companies and erstwhile by these entities themselves and their known or unknown promoters.

However, RBI denied the information in January 2016, saying that these informations are exempted under Section 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act and Section 45NB of the Act.

The petitioners contended that the top court in 2016, while directing disclosure of very similar type of information sought under the RTI Act, had observed that the RBI is clearly not in any fiduciary relationship with any bank.

Filing the contempt pleas, petitioners stated that the responses of RBI are in complete violation of the apex court judgment by which it was held that RBI ought to act with transparency and not hide information that might embarrass individual banks and it is duty bound to comply with the provisions of the RTI Act and disclose the information sought.

