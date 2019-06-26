Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton not coming together for reboot of 'The Simple Life'

A reboot of American TV series titled 'The Simple Life' starring and is not in the works.

"This is news to her team," Lohan's rep told Page Six.

Hilton too shut down rumours of a possible reboot, tweeting, "FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account and invented this #TheSimpleLife rumour. There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show and I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule travelling the world running my empire."

Fans of the two celebrities began speculating that a featuring both and Hilton was coming soon because the show's account began tweeting on Tuesday.

The account, which is unverified but has more than 13.5k followers due to its previous verification status, first put out a tweet at 1:50 p.m. ET with photos of bedazzled phone cases.

It then shared two emojis, one with blond hair, one with red hair and a photo of Hilton and with the caption, "keep your friends close, and your enemies closer."

"What does this mean?!! Are we getting a revision of starring these two?" one fan tweeted. Another one wrote, "PLS SAY THIS IS NOT A JOKE."

The account only follows the 'Mean Girls' star, and U.S. on Twitter, but a source close to the streaming service told Page Six, "There's no truth to this."

Page Six recently announced that Lohan's first reality show, ' Lohan's Beach Club', will not be coming back for a second season on MTV. Instead, the is focused on her music career, signing a record deal with Tommy Mottola's Casablanca Records.

Aside from focusing on other their business ventures, a reality show may also not be plausible because Lohan and Hilton have been in a public feud for years now.

The 'Best Friend's Ass' most recently called Lohan "lame" and "embarrassing" in May. Lohan's rep said in response that she is "desperate" for attention.

Hilton featured in the original series alongside from 2003 to 2007.

'The Simple Life' originally followed Hilton and Richie as they comedically immersed themselves in blue-collar life in rural areas around the country. The show aired its fifth and final season 12 years ago on E!, after debuting on Fox in 2003.

