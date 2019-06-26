Singer Camila Cabello ends relationship with Matthew Hussey

who recently released a new song 'Senorita' with has called it quits with boyfriend,

The couple broke up after more than a year of dating. They started their relationship post meeting on the set of 'Today' in February 2018, reported People.

This year and Hussey made their when they attended Vanity Fair's after-party together.

The 'Havana' previously talked about her relationship with Hussey and said, "He's so similar to me...In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."

"Basically, there's the me that I really am, on the inside, which is the nerdy one -- the kind of introverted, shy one -- and then there's the sexy, overly confident one, doing great dance moves and being super sassy," she added.

After the 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Senorita' is and Shawns's second project together.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)