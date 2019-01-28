London: Baloch activists hold awareness campaign to highlight issue of missing persons

(BRP) workers held a seven-day awareness campaign outside the in to highlight the unending killings, enforced disappearances, and alleged violations in

BRP said in a statement that the campaign started on January 19 and came to an end with a protest demonstration on January 26. On the last day of the campaign, the demonstration was joined by the activists of (PTM) and Free Movement (FBM).

While addressing the protesters, BRP central urged the to take notice of violations in and pressurise the government for releasing hundreds of Baloch missing persons reportedly lodged there.

Meanwhile, FBM said that the UK should halt any kind of funds or aid to army, adding that the latter has created many religious groups that are allegedly being used to suppress the voice of the oppressed such as Pashtun, Sindhi, and Baloch.

London-based PTM activist expressed solidarity with BRP activists on a successful awareness campaign and said that Pashtuns were going through a similar phase.

"Pashtuns are also missing in the thousands, hence we feel the pain of the Baloch people. The demands of the Baloch and Pashtun people are not outside the circle of Pakistan's constitution; rather, the Baloch and Pashtun are simply asking for the basic right to their resources, hence are being disappeared at the hands of the army," he added.

Bugti thanked the activists of FBM and PTM and said the BRP will continue to raise the plight of Baloch at every possible forum.

He further said that Pakistan's policy of abductions and killing has completely failed, adding that Baloch will not back off from their basic demands and will appeal to all member states to take cognizance of the gross violations and take practical steps to put an end to it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)