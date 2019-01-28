Louisiana shooting suspect arrested

Authorities on Sunday (local time) arrested Dakota Theriot, the 21-year-old accused of shooting five people in Louisiana, from Richmond County,

A joint statement from the Parish sheriff's office and the sheriff's office confirmed that Dakota had been on the run for a night after he emerged as the prime suspect behind the killings of his parents, girlfriend, her father and brother in two separate shootings on Saturday, reported.

He was arrested from a relative's home, stated.

"He seemed a little tired, a little worn," Smith added.

The relatives were returning home at around 8 am after staying the night at a motel, Smith said, adding that they were with a Sheriff's Office escort. Coincidentally, Dakota arrived at the house while deputies were present there.

Saturday's shootings took place in Livingstone and Ascension, south of the state capital Baton Rouge.

Dakota's parents and Keith, both 50 years old, were at their house in Gonzalez Town, when they were killed. was still alive when authorities reached the house, who confirmed it was his son who shot them.

Dakota's girlfriend, Summer Earnest, and her family members were found dead in a house in the neighbouring She was found dead along with her father, 43-year-old Billy Earnest, and brother, 17-year-old Tanner Earnest, authorities confirmed.

Dakota had been dating Summer and was living at her house for several weeks before he was asked to leave and never return, authorities say.

Authorities believe that a "boyfriend-girlfriend type of dispute" was the reason behind the shootings.

Dakota will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and home invasion.

