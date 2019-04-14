London: Police open fire after car rams into Ukrainian ambassador's car

in opened fire after a car "deliberately" rammed into the Ukrainian ambassador's here on Saturday (local time), according to the Metropolitan

The accused has been arrested and is in custody at a central station, the police added.

"Around 10 am on Saturday, April 13, the official vehicle of the of to the was deliberately rammed as it sat parked in front of the Embassy of The police were called immediately, and the suspect's vehicle was blocked up," the Embassy of to the UK said in an official statement.

"Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the Ambassador's car again. In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator's vehicle. The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station," they added.

The embassy further said that no staff has been injured in the incident, as the police have launched investigations to ascertain the motive behind the "attack."

The current Ukrainian to the UK is Natalia Galibarenko, who has held the post since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)