Taliban offensive kills 6 in Kunduz, more than 50 injured

An offensive launched by the in Afghanistan's northern city of on Saturday killed six people and injured more than 50 others.

Quoting Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the of the provincial council in Kunduz, Al Jazeera reported the fighters attacked the city from multiple directions in the small hours on Saturday.

On the same day, the claimed responsibility for an attack on a district headquarters in the eastern province late on Friday.

Two Afghan troops were reportedly killed in the incident, along with 27 Taliban fighters, according to Attahullah Khogyani, the governor's

The offensive in came hours after the group announced the start of Operation Fath or the so-called annual spring offensive.

News confirmed that the attack was launched on the outskirts of city at 2 a.m. on Saturday, after quoting Enamuddin Rahmani,

However, some families were displaced as the sound of gunfire and explosions echoed from the city's outskirts.

"I am living in Chele Mazar area (on the outskirts) of Kunduz city. We have been displaced and clashes are ongoing," Sher Khan, a Kunduz resident, was quoted as saying.

Afghan Ashraf Ghani's office on Saturday condemned "in the strongest words" the announcement of Operation Fath.

"The continuation of war is no one's interest," it said.

U.S. Special Representative for Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, too took to saying, "On behalf of the United States, I condemn this announcement of a spring offensive, and call on Pakistan, Qatar, and other nations that want peace in to do the same."

The Taliban has continued to launch frequent attacks on security forces in despite holding several rounds of peace talks with the in recent months to end the 18 years of war.

Taliban officials are also expected to meet government representatives in later this month. The group has however refused to speak officially with the government, dubbing it a "puppet" of the West.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)