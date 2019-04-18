LS Polls: Clash between security officials, voters in Bihar

Violence erupted in Sambhugadh polling booth following a quarrel between the voters and security officials, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, a said, "There was an incident of a quarrel between security forces and voters at the polling booth."

"But soon the situation was brought under control and polling got underway in a peaceful manner," he added.

The victim Vikas Kumar Singh said, "I was beaten by a with a lathi. The was stopping a woman from entering the booth, he also pushed the woman down. When I protested against him, he beat me up with a lathi."

"The also fired 7 to 8 shots in the air," the victim added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)