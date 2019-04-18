NCW asks DGP to act against cops for not taking complaint of Mohali rape survivor

Taking suo motu cognizance of a rape survivor whose complaint was not registered by the Mohali Police, the Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to act against the guilty police officials.

Taking note of a media report which stated that the 22-year-old 'rape survivor had knocked on the doors of two police stations" to lodge her complaint against the accused, but in vain.

The NCW has expressed concern over the "apathy of police officials" who bickered over their respective jurisdiction to register the case.

"The Commission is seriously concerned about the reported police apathy in the matter and negligence shown by the police despite the provision of zero FIR in the law," states the NCW in the letter.

NCW has also sought a detailed report from the DGP into the matter at the earliest.

According to the Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 38,947 rape cases were reported from across the country in 2016.

