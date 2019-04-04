LS polls: Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Rural Police on Wednesday seized Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in in Andhra Pradesh's district.

The police said it seized the money and handed over it to Srikalahasti flying squad officers.

Further investigation is underway.

Lok Sabha election on all 25 seats in will be held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

