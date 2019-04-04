LS polls: Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to offer worship at Tirupati, address rally
Foundation stone for Rs 150 cr 'replica' of Balaji temple laid
Two former TTD Chairmen to battle it out in Tirupati Assembly
Hyderabad police busts fake job racket, arrests 1 for cheating unemployed youth
Lankan PM offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple
-
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Renigunta Rural Police on Wednesday seized Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.
The police said it seized the money and handed over it to Srikalahasti flying squad officers.
Further investigation is underway.
Lok Sabha election on all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU