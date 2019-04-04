JUST IN
LS polls: Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Renigunta Rural Police on Wednesday seized Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

The police said it seized the money and handed over it to Srikalahasti flying squad officers.

Further investigation is underway.

Lok Sabha election on all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 05:28 IST

